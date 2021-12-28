Johnson’s views on Northern Ireland were ‘naive’ when editor of The Spectator

Boris Johnson’s views on Northern Ireland were described as “naive” by an Irish embassy official who had gone for lunch with the then-journalist in 1995.

Details of the lunch were revealed in confidential Irish Department of Foreign Affairs files released today.

Mr Johnson — a well-known journalist in the 1990s who had worked in both Brussels and London — was described by the Irish Embassy official as being “Eurosceptic”, a prescient summary of the future politician who would become a standard-bearer for Brexit and getting the UK out of the EU.

Colin Wrafter was press officer at the Irish Embassy in London and had gone for lunch with Mr Johnson on April 24, 1995 — with details of the journalist’s views on major Anglo-Irish and European issues being forwarded to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin on April 27.

No details of the venue for the lunch or its cost were included in the memo.

At the time of the lunch, the then 31-year-old Mr Johnson was editor of The Spectator magazine and was also working as a Daily Telegraph columnist.

“Johnson was previously Brussels Correspondent for The Daily Telegraph and was recalled to London to succeed Simon Heffer at The Spectator when the latter was made Deputy Editor at The Daily Telegraph,” Mr Wrafter wrote.

“His own politics would be Thatcherite and Eurosceptic but he has, he told me, incurred the wrath of the editor of The Daily Telegraph, Charles Moore, for a piece in The Spectator in February which argued that the (Northern Ireland) framework documents were deliberately pitched by the British in the Nationalist direction so as to ensure that a final settlement would be much more sensitive to Unionist concerns.

“He has written approvingly — if naively — of the Northern Ireland Tories in his weekly column in The Daily Telegraph. Our lunch took place before the announcement by the British Government that it would commence ministerial talks with Sinn Fein.

“It says something for the standing of The Daily Telegraph that he knew what the British Government would announce that afternoon and that his (press) lobby colleague, Phil Johnson, had time to travel to Belfast for Minister Ancram’s briefing at 5pm.”