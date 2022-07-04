JP McManus Pro-Am: Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan among early rising celebrities to tee off in Limerick

Jamie Dornan has made his debut at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick today.

The actor teed off this morning at 8.10am alongside Hollywood star and comedian Bill Murray and former One Direction star Niall Horan.

Jamie Dornan and Bill Murray. Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor, Limerick 4/7/2022 Jamie Dornan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor, Limerick 4/7/2022 Jamie Dornan and Bill Murray share a joke Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Actor Jamie Dornan, left, and singer Niall Horan check their line on the 11th tee during the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Actor Jamie Dornan has his picture taken by a golf fan during the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

The famous trio were joined by professional English golfer Luke Donald as the second group to hit the course in the first-round draw.

Horan is among a number of celebrities who will take on the 2027 Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor over the next two days along with ten of the world’s top 12 golfers as well as Tiger Woods.

Nail Horan (R), and Jamie Dornan chat at the 11th tee during Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 04, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The Mullingar native is a keen golfer who has spent time on a number of golf tours including the Challenge, European and USPGA tour.

Horan took to social media on Sunday and said he was looking forward to taking part in the tournament, he said: “It’s good to be home.”

When asked how he felt about teeing up with stars such as Murray and Dornan, the singer said: “Can’t wait. If the golf isn’t any good, we’ll still have a laugh.”

Westlife trio Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne teed off at 9.30 this morning alongside American professional golfer Sam Burns.

Other celebrities making the trip across the pond include etired racing legend AP McCoy, former Chelsea captain John Terry and England former football manager Harry Redknapp.

JP McManus Pro-Am – in pictures:

Jamie Dornan and Bill Murray. Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor, Limerick 4/7/2022 Jamie Dornan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor, Limerick 4/7/2022 Jamie Dornan and Bill Murray share a joke Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Actor Jamie Dornan, left, and singer Niall Horan check their line on the 11th tee during the JP McManus Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)