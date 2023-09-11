Junior Cert results to be issued on October 18

Education Minister Norma Foley thanked the SEC for its work on Junior Cert results (Niall Carson/PA)

The 2023 Junior Certificate results will be issued to candidates on October 18, according to the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

In 2022, the Junior Cert results were not published until late November with the SEC blaming the late issuing of Leaving Certificate results and “an acute shortage of teachers to mark the examinations”.

In 2019, the last time all State examinations ran as normal before the pandemic, the Junior Cycle results were issued on October 4.

The SEC said: “Since the 2022 examinations, the SEC has been working with stakeholders on a comprehensive review of the issue of how to ensure that there are sufficient numbers of teachers engaging in this critical work.”

The number of examiners marking the Junior Cycle examinations in summer 2023 was almost 1,700 – 33% more than last year.

The SEC said the use of an online marking system for almost all Junior Cycle subjects also “created considerable efficiencies” in the marking process.

Results are primarily available through schools but candidates can also access their results online from October 18.

Speaking before the start of a Fianna Fail party think-in in Co Tipperary, Minister for Education Norma Foley thanked the SEC for its work on Junior Cert results.

She said: “I know there are students the length and breadth of the country eagerly anticipating that date.”

The SEC also said Leaving Certificate appeal results will be issued from 11am on September 29.

It said the issue date of the appeal results ensures that the Leaving Certificate appeals integrate with the process for entry to higher education through the Central Applications Office (CAO).

The CAO will be issuing its Round 5 offers on October 3.