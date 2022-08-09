Kerry drownings: Nephew leads tributes to siblings at their funeral - ‘So united in life, now they’re together forever in heaven’

Tragic siblings Muriel Eriksson and Dessie Byrne, who drowned while swimming off the Co Kerry coast last week, “had a special bond,” their funeral mass has heard.

Desmond ‘Dessie’ Byrne (52), originally from Athlone but lived with his family in Lecarrow Co Roscommon, drowned along with his Swedish-based sister, Muriel Eriksson (62).

Their nephew Keith Byrne led tributes to them, remembering Dessie as “a wonderful father, partner and uncle and a friend to all”.

“For the past 24 years, he has been Paulette’s rock and soulmate.

“How does one even start to describe the wonderful father Des was to his adoring sons Dean and Josh?

“They were quite simply his whole life - the entire of his universe.

“We remember his wicked sense of humour, his brutal honesty, his sense of always knowing best.

“He loved the simple things in life - his dog Darcy, his cat Ginger and his chickens Heineken and Bud.

“Anyone who knew Des will remember his willingness to help others and his love of family and community.

“He loved his adventures with his beloved sister Muriel. They had a special bond and understanding of each other.

“They were so united in life, and now they are together forever in heaven.”

Muriel’s son John fought back tears as he told mourners he would speak from his heart.

“My mother was the most loving and caring person I ever met.

“I remember if she was coming over here, she hardly had any space left in her bag for clothes because she had so many presents."

John Eriksson read a letter from his son Liam to Muriel where the little boy wrote how much he loved her and that he would see her again in heaven.

Fr Ray Milton, the parish priest of Lecarrow, said the loss of Dessie and Muriel to their families was “unimaginable”, and what should have been a happy family holiday in a beautiful part of Ireland turned into a nightmare.

He told the congregation that Muriel and Dessie were the youngest and the eldest in the Byrne family.

“They were close in life, and they died together, and we pray they are united together in God’s heavenly home.

“What started out as a few days holidays in a beautiful part of our country turned quickly into a nightmare.

“The sense of bewilderment we all share cannot come close to what you, their families, are feeling at this time.

“This is one of the most difficult things you must face in life.

“Our words seem useless and inadequate and maybe unhelpful at times.

“We can only hope and pray our presence will support you in these darkest of days.

“Our wish would be to try and ease your pain and mend your broken hearts. However, this is not possible because where there is so much love, there will also be much pain.

“Particularly when we lose those we dearly love.”

Fr Milton recalled a conversation with Dessie’s partner, Paulette.

“Paulette told me on the evening of the tragedy, before she received the news, she could see a beautiful rainbow.

“I looked up the lyrics of the song Somewhere over the Rainbow, which seemed very apt today.

“It is about treasuring what is important in life and beyond.

“We heard in the first reading that it is important to live life fully and do what we can to help others.

“We should live each day as if it’s our last

“To appreciate what we have - the relationships and friendships we enjoy and the world we share.

“We are reminded in the second reading that our good deeds do not go unnoticed by God, and we know that Muriel and Dessie, in their lifetime, have been generous in their giving in so many ways.

“There are times, and this is such a time when our world is turned upside down, and we don’t know what to think or believe.

“We experience a rollercoaster of emotions, and we cannot think straight, and our lives are in disarray.

“The story of (Jesus having risen from the dead) has conquered death and has given us the hope of eternal life.

“Our hope is that you as a family will recognise Jesus as a companion on the road. That he is with you on the journey of life.

“All the ties and friendships and of affection that knit us throughout our lives do not unravel with death. Our goodbyes are not forever but rather until we meet again.

“Dessie and Muriel, you looked after each other in life. May you now be united in the place of rest and peace prepared by God over the rainbow,” Fr Milton said.

Prayers were offered during the mass for those in Ballybunion who came to the aid of the siblings and tried desperately to save their lives.