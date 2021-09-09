Kerry suspected murder-suicide: ‘He was a gentleman to his fingertips’ – GAA club pays tribute to Jamie O’Sullivan (24)

Tributes have been paid to Jamie O’Sullivan (24) - a victim of Tuesday’s devastating shootings in Lixnaw that also claimed the lives of his mother, Eileen, and his father, Mossie, in a suspected murder-suicide.

Despite living in Lixnaw, Jamie opted to play his hurling for the neighbouring Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club and was among a crop of young players that turned the tide in terms of underage success for the green-and-red in the late 2000s.

Crotta coach Jerome O’Sullivan met Jamie at the local school where Jamie first showed signs of his hurling prowess.

“He was a lovely lad and a model student. He was a good hurler, so I invited him to come and play with Crotta,” said Jerome.

“He played for us up as far as U15s, and I couldn’t say enough about him. He was a gentleman to his fingertips and we’re all so devastated at what has happened,” he added.

“Crotta were in the doldrums at the time and Jamie was part of a group of players that started us back on track at that time. For the four years he was with us we couldn’t say enough about him,” Jerome said.

PRO of the Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club, Mike Parker said everyone associated with Crotta GAA and the wider community of Kilflynn are saddened and in ‘deep shock’ following the tragic events in Lixnaw.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and neighbours of the bereaved at this terribly sad time,” said Mike.

Meanwhile, gardaí last night said they had yet to establish a motive for the murder-suicide that left three family members dead.

Eileen O’Sullivan (56) and son Jamie (24) appear to have been shot dead before Eileen’s partner, Mossie O’Sullivan (63), took his own life at their home at Kilfeighney, in Lixnaw, north Kerry.

Eileen and Jamie were found dead in their beds by a neighbour who had called in to check on the family on Tuesday evening.

Mossie’s body was found at the boundary of the rear of the property later by gardaí, with a legally held firearm also found nearby.

Gardaí have opened a criminal investigation and are not looking for anyone else over the tragedy. They are now trying to piece together the family’s last movements. They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Local officers said the family were well-regarded in the community and that they had not visited the premises in the recent past, nor had anyone raised concerns with them.

Mossie O’Sullivan was well-known locally for keeping sheep which were grazed on lands around Lixnaw and Crotta.

He also kept bees and sold jars of honey on the side as a hobby. A keen hurler, he played with Lixnaw and won a minor championship with the club. His son Jamie was also a keen hurler, having played for the neighbouring parish club, Crotta O’Neills.

Superintendent Paul Kennedy of Listowel garda station told reporters the family were well-regarded and private.

“This is a very decent, well-respected family who were not known to us and were very well regarded in the community,” he said. “At the moment we don’t have a motive and we are appealing to people in the community that have any information to come forward to us.”

Supt Kennedy added: “A family liaison officer has been appointed to the extended families of the deceased and An Garda Síochána will support the families during this personal tragedy for them.

“An Garda Síochána is also appealing for privacy for the families at this time.”

Supt Kennedy said local people were shocked by events.

“Obviously in a close-knit community of this nature, it is impacting on them profusely and I suppose that is in the light that we have a lot of unanswered questions in an incident of this nature,” he said.

He said gardaí had not visited the address for any reason in the recent past and he had “no knowledge of anyone in the days preceding that would have contacted us” who had expressed concern for any family members.

Supt Kennedy could not say if there had been any notes found at the scene, which was sealed off ahead of the State pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau arriving yesterday.

The bodies of the victims were taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for post-mortem examinations.

“I am not going to confirm anything at this time as you can appreciate,” he said. “Our technical bureau only arrived a short time earlier so we are at the very early stages of investigating the scene itself.”

The family were well-known in the community and have been described as “gentle, lovely people”.

Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney said the county was shocked by the news.

“You read about these things in newspapers, but you never think it will come to your own parish,” he said.

“It is a terrible tragedy. There is a real sense of shock and sadness in the community. It is hard to get your head around what has happened. Our sympathy is with their entire family, their neighbours and the wider community in Lixnaw at this difficult time.”

Councillor Aoife Thornton knew the O’Sullivans well.

“The entire community is gripped with shock at the horrific news that came to our doors last night and this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved,” she said.

Fr Anthony O’Sullivan, parish priest from Lixnaw, was called to the house at 11.15pm and administered the last rites.

“There is a sense of disbelief and shock in the community. There are three people dead all of a sudden in our community. There is a sense of numbness in the community,” he said.

He said it was an upsetting situation for everyone involved.

“The gardaí were great. They were very sensitive to the situation. There was silence in the house,” he said.

“The loss of three lives is a terrible tragedy.”

Fr O’Sullivan added that he hadn’t seen the family members since the pandemic began.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys offered her condolences. “My deepest sympathies to all impacted by the truly awful tragedy in Lixnaw,” she said. “The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable.

“An Garda Síochána is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation.”

The neighbour who discovered the bodies of Eileen and Jamie said no one should have to witness what he did.

Farmer John Mahony visited the home of his neighbours at around 8.30pm on Tuesday when suspicions were raised after the front door of the house had been left open for several hours. He then called gardaí who attended the scene shortly afterwards.

“They [neighbours] said the door was left open so they asked me to go over and see was there anything wrong. I hopped into the jeep and drove over, not thinking anything. When I went into the house, I found them, both were in their beds… it’s a terrible thing for any neighbour to have to witness,” Mr Mahony said.

Locum assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, as well as members of the Garda Technical Bureau, attended the scene.

The results of the post-mortem examinations will determine the course of the investigation but preliminary findings are that all three died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

The deaths are belived to be the third murder-suicide in the southwest of Ireland in less than a year.

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information