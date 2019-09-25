Kevin Lunney abduction probe officers appeal for information on white van

An Garda Siochana has appealed for information in relation to a van used to transport and dump kidnap victim Kevin Lunney.

The white 'hi-roof' transit van is described by police as being in poor repair and may have a loose 'screeching' fan belt.

The van also has a distinctive painted red floor or partially red floor in the rear cargo area.

An Garda Siochana is seeking to speak to anyone who knows of a similar vehicle, it's current whereabouts or any person who knows who may have had access to that vehicle on the evening of Tuesday September 17.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone in the wider Cavan area extending from Ballyconnell/ Belturbet to Cavan Town, Ballinagh and the townland of Drumbrade who saw a black saloon Audi on that night between the hours of 6pm – 10pm.

Officers are also interested in speaking to anyone with dashcam footage of the Audi.

The Fermanagh businessman suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped and tortured during a two hour ordeal.

He was later dumped across the border in Cavan and discovered by a farmer.

Mr Lunney is currently recovering after having surgery to fix a broken leg sustained during the brutal assault.