Kevin Lunney: Dublin arrests over Quinn director's abduction and torture

Kevin Lunney of Quinn Industrial Holdings, who is recovering after his abduction and torture in September

Two men have been arrested over the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The men, both aged 38, were arrested in the Dublin area and are being questioned at Ballymun and Finglas Garda stations.

Mr Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father-of-six in bleach.