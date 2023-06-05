Kinahan Cartel gang boss Liam Byrne ‘arrested in restaurant while visiting family in Majorca’

Kinahan Cartel boss Liam Byrne has been arrested in Majorca after jetting in to visit relatives.

Spanish police say they held him after discovering he was on the island with an international arrest warrant after he spent time hiding out in Dubai.

Crumlin man Liam Byrne (42) is the brother of David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel. This killing sparked the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “This fugitive was a priority for the United Kingdom and someone who belongs to the Kinahan gang.

“He led a criminal organisation dedicated to arms dealing in the UK and supplying weapons to other criminal organisations.”

Sources have named the arrested man as Liam Byrne, full name Liam Christopher Byrne.

He was arrested in the Alcudia area in a restaurant where he was eating with family members, and was being held yesterday in Majorca.

Video footage shows Byrne taken into custody in handcuffs after leaving his hideaway in Dubai and jetting to Majorca to see relatives.

Spanish police released footage of the capture as they confirmed the arrest of a key Kinahan member wanted by Britain.

They didn’t name him in a statement but described him as someone who led a criminal organisation specialising in arms trafficking.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Majorca said: “National Police officers have arrested in Majorca a dangerous Irish fugitive who is a member of the Kinahan clan and was a priority of the UK’s National Crime Agency, for leading a criminal organisation involved in weapons trafficking in the UK.

“The fugitive led the weapons trafficking organisation which bought pistols and submachine guns to then sell to other organisations.

“Many of the weapons were bought with systems that didn’t leave fingerprints to be able to commit crimes and complicate police work.

“Such was the size of the organisation that it received an order from another organisation for 14 firearms in a single go.

“During the NCA’s investigation in Great Britain and Northern Ireland several members of the organisation this man belongs to were arrested for these crimes and for drugs trafficking, and a hideout with several handguns, submachine guns and a large amount of ammunition was discovered.

“The fugitive fled to Dubai after the NCA investigation finished and enough evidence was accumulated against him, and there he continued enjoying a luxury lifestyle and leading the organisation from a distance.

“After a lengthy investigation the NCA discovered the fugitive had recently travelled to Majorca to meet up secretly with his family, and British police contacted the Spanish National Police’s specialist fugitive unit to make inquiries on his whereabouts.

“Officers were able through inquiries to locate a vehicle he could be using.

“After focusing the search on that area, the fugitive was located and arrested.”

The Byrne Organised Crime Group became a central part of gangland crime in this country, relying heavily on family connections as they became an integral part of the Kinahan Cartel.

The group led by Liam Byrne forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan Cartel which has become a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.

Another suspected member of the crime group, an Englishman, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police last Tuesday at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

The arrests follow an intelligence-led investigation, involving the UK’s National Crime Agency supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana.

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said: “This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”