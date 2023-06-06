Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne to fight extradition

Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday. Photo: NCA/PA

Liam Byrne was arrested on the holiday island of Majorca

Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne has said he will fight extradition during a court hearing.

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody following his confirmation he would refuse to be sent back to the UK for trial.

It emerged today he had appeared before an extradition judge yesterday, although the news was only made public this afternoon.

The hearing took place in private as is normal in Spain.

Byrne is believed to have appeared before a judge at Spain’s Audiencia Nacional court, which deals with extraditions, via video-link from Majorca where he was arrested on Sunday.

Officials were not able to confirm whether he appeared in person at the court in Madrid, but if, as thought, the hearing took place via videolink Byrne would likely have been remanded to a prison on the island.

An official at the Audiencia Nacional said: “The Irish national arrested in Majorca on Sunday was handed over to the courts yesterday.

“He was provisionally remanded in prison. He is not agreeing to be extradited.”

Byrne’s decision to fight extradition means a separate hearing will now take place where a defence lawyer will put forward reasons why he should not be made to return to the UK. It is expected to delay any extradition by several weeks if not months.

The Irishman was held on Sunday night on a UK-issued international arrest warrant at a restaurant in the Majorcan town of Alcudia while having dinner with two younger relatives.

He is believed to have flown to the island from his hideaway in Dubai with his family.

The UK’s National Crime Agency confirmed yesterday Liam Byrne was one of two suspected members of the Kinahan clan arrested in Spain.

It said in a statement: “Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

“Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

“He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.”

Another suspected member of the crime group, who is aged 22, is a very close associate of Byrne’s main partner in crime, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

He was arrested as part of the international police operation at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey last Tuesday.

“The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland,” the statement confirmed.

“The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

“They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.”

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said:

“This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

The Byrne Organised Crime Group became a central part of gangland crime in this country, relying heavily on family connections as they became an integral part of the Kinahan cartel.

The group led by Liam Byrne forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan cartel, which has become a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.