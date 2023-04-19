Kinahan plot to kill ‘The Monk’ in Spain revealed

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie — © RollingNews.ie

GERRY “The Monk” Hutch spent his first hours of freedom with family in Dublin after being acquitted of the Regency Hotel murder.

His release comes as the Irish Independent can reveal the suspected involvement of key cartel associates, including Daniel Kinahan, in a plot to murder The Monk more than a month before the 2016 hotel shooting.

The office of the DPP has refused to comment on the State’s unsuccessful prosecution of Mr Hutch. Its case relied on audio surveillance and testimony from convicted criminal Jonathan Dowdall.

Shortly before 4pm on Monday, Mr Hutch (60) walked from the Special Criminal Court after the three judges ruled there was no evidence to establish he was one of the Regency gunmen.

A request to allow him to leave the building via a side entrance was denied and Mr Hutch walked out of the front door to a media scrum,

He declined to answer any questions.

His legal team then flagged down a taxi that took him away from the courts.

It is understood that later on Monday, Mr Hutch went to the inner-city home of a relative.

Gardaí had put a policing plan in place in the wider area that evening. No incidents were reported.

The audacious gun attack in 2016, which claimed the life of Kinahan associate David Byrne, was carried out just over a month after Gerry Hutch survived an attempt on his own life in Spain.

Two gunmen attempted to shoot him in a Lanzarote bar on New Year’s Eve but he managed to escape unharmed.

Investigations into the murder bid have identified a number of senior cartel associates as suspects in the plot.

This includes Daniel Kinahan, whom gardaí believe arranged for the weapons to be transported to the Canary Islands.

Investigators believe this was done through a Spanish-based cartel member, originally from mainland Europe, who later supplied the handguns to the Dublin hit team.

Sources have described this man as a “key member” of the cartel’s network in Spain.

Detectives also suspect senior gang member Sean McGovern, whom gardaí want to charge with a feud murder, organised the meetings between the firearms supplier and the gunmen.

However, the murder bid failed after The Monk recognised the shooters and fled the bar.

Just over a month later, a five-man hit team entered the Regency Hotel in Dublin and shot David Byrne dead.

McGovern was also injured in the attack after being shot in the stomach.

The non-jury court found that the attack was carried out by the Hutch family and that Mr Hutch had control of the weapons, but said it was not proved he was one of the gunmen.

Following the acquittal, questions have been raised over the decision to charge him with murder.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, raised serious concerns about the reliability of key witness Dowdall.

He was originally charged with murder, but agreed to give evidence for the prosecution shortly before the trial started and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder gang.

The non-jury court found that the surveillance audio relied on by the prosecution did not contain admissions that Hutch was one of the hotel gunmen dressed in fake Garda uniform.

Ms Justice Burns also said that one would wonder what the prosecution case intended to be prior to Dowdall turning State’s evidence.

When contacted about these comments, and the prosecution case against Gerry Hutch, a spokesperson for the office of the DPP said it did not comment on individual cases.