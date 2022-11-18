Kremlin’s list revealed: Sinn Fein not among Irish politicians Vladimir Putin has banned from Russia

More than 30 Fianna Fáil politicians are banned from Russia along with members of Fine Gael and the Labour Party leader.

The Irish Independent has seen the full list of TDs, senators and MEPs who the Kremlin has decided would not be welcomed in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin’s list does not include any members of the Green Party despite their role as the junior partner in the Government. Nobody from the main opposition party, Sinn Féin, has made the list either.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on radio this morning that the Government will not be releasing the full list of names. However, the individuals affected have been informed.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that 52 "key representatives" from Ireland had been placed on a sanction list for expressing what it claimed was Russophobic sentiment.

On Friday afternoon, the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee also called for Russian officials linked to the country’s embassy in Dublin to be expelled.

The Irish Independent has now established that the list consists of 33 Fianna Fáil politicians, 16 Fine Gael representatives, the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik and Independent senator Gerard Craughwell.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who tops the list, has described it as “classic diversion propaganda”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs obtained the list, which features politicians from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Labour Party but nobody from the Greens or Sinn Féin.

“I think the overall picture, really, this is just a classic diversion propaganda move by the Russian government and we shouldn't be deflected from it,” he said.

He said the list “appears” to have been thrown together incoherently.

“It would appear so, but I’m not responsible (for) how the Russian government is deciding these lists.

“Our focus has to be on the solidarity with people of Ukraine and also maintaining pressure on Russia in the international arena to stop this war.

“I think it’s very, very important we understand what's afoot here by the Russian government and not be deflected by it, to maintain our focus on keeping international pressure on Russia,” he said.

Mr Martin, who is also banned from entering Russia, said he wasn’t planning to travel to Russia anytime soon.

He confirmed yesterday that there had been a meeting between the deputy secretary-general of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov.

Despite the recalcitrance of officials in government to release the list, the Irish Independent has established that a full list of 52 names does exist.

The names on the list are:

Micheál Martin (Taoiseach – FF)

Leo Varadkar (Tánaiste – FG)

Seán Ó Fearghaíl (Cean Comhairle)

Simon Coveney (Foreign Affairs Minister – FG)

Helen McEntee (Justice Minister – FG)

Paschal Donohoe (Finance Minister – FG)

Thomas Byrne (European Affairs Minister – FF)

Charles Flanagan (Chair of Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs – FG)

Ivana Bacik (Labour Party leader)

Niall Blaney (Senator – FF)

Robbie Gallagher (Senator – FF)

Paul Daly (Senator – FF)

Timmy Dooley (Senator – FF)

Lorraine Clifford Lee (Senator – FF)

Gerard Craughwell (Senator – Independent)

Ollie Crowe (Senator – FF)

Erin McGreehan (Senator – FF)

Denis O’Donovan (Senator – FF)

Fiona O’Loughlin (Senator – FF)

Ned O’Sullivan (Senator - FF)

Diarmuid Wilson (Senator - FF)

Gerry Horkan (Senator – FF)

Lisa Chambers (Senator – FF)

Richard Bruton (TD - Chair of Fine Gael Parliamentary Party)

Brendan Griffin (TD – FG – Deputy Government Chief Whip)

Cormac Devlin (TD – FF)

Alan Dillon (TD – FG)

Jackie Cahill (TD - FF)

Cathal Crowe (TD – FF)

Barry Cowen (TD – FF)

Ciarán Cannon (TD – FG)

Joe Carey (TD – FG – Chair of Shannon Airport Oireachtas Group)

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (TD – FG – Vice-Chair of Parliamentary Party + Justice Committee)

John Lahart (TD – FF)

James Lawless (Chair of Committee on Justice – FF)

John McGuinness (Chair of the Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach – FF)

Paul McAuliffe (TD – FF)

Joe McHugh (Chair of the Committee on European Union Affairs – FG)

Michael Moynihan (TD – FF)

Willie O’Dea (TD – FF)

Billy Kelleher (MEP – FF)

Seán Haughey (TD – FF)

Joe Flaherty (TD – FF)

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (TD – FF)

Jim O’Callaghan (TD – FF)

Christopher O’Sullivan (TD – FF)

Pádraig O’Sullivan (TD – FF)

Neale Richmond (TD – FG – Spokesperson on European Affairs)

Niamh Smyth (Chair of the Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht – FF)

Alan Farrell (TD – FG)

John Paul Phelan (TD – FG)

Michael Ring (TD – FG)

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry has said: "Acting under orders from Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign.

"In response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish Government, which unconditionally supports the unilateral restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Russian citizens aimed at attempts to isolate our country internationally, a decision was made to include 52 key representatives of the leadership and politicians of Ireland in the Russian ‘stop list’.

"The list of Irish citizens who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation includes, in particular, Prime Minister M. Martin, his deputy L. Varadkar, Chairman of the Doyle (lower house of parliament) S. Ó Fearghaíl, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence S. Coveney, Minister of Justice H. McEntee, Minister of Finance P. Donohoe, as well as a number of senators and deputies of the lower house of parliament.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin

"Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests.

"One of the consequences of fuelling Russophobic hysteria in Irish society was the attack on the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March of this year.

"With regard to our other measures, we will be guided by the position of Dublin."

Speaking earlier on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the real issue is what is happening in Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: PA/Niall Carson

“This morning, up to 10 million people have no power and no water in Ukraine today, a country that is now starting to see snow falling. We have parents trying to figure out how they’re going to heat their children,” he said.

“This is the human consequence of a war of aggression that is now targeting civilian infrastructure that we’re trying to call out. What we’re doing today, is actually up to 80 countries are now going to sign a declaration today that Ireland has been working on for two years.

“Back in 2019, the UN secretary-general has called on the world to be more focused on the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. Ireland effectively signed up to be the champion, to try and lead on that.”

Mr Coveney added: “This has led to a Dublin declaration today which is essentially about focusing countries on applying what is already there in international law but requiring militaries to explicitly consider the impact on civilians of their actions in populated areas.

“This is one of the ways in which Ireland as a neutral country can be impactful internationally by shining a spotlight what is completely unacceptable and illegal."

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs on Friday called for the expulsion of officials attached to the Russian embassy in Ireland as a result of the sanctions.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, chairperson Deputy Charlie Flanagan said he wished to convey once again “the committee’s unwavering support for Ukraine and its people at this time of crisis”.

“The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence reaffirms its abhorrence and condemnation of Russian aggression in Ukraine and Russia’s illegal and unacceptable invasion,” Mr Flanagan said.

“In light of the reported sanctions on Irish Government ministers, Oireachtas members and other officials, the Joint Committee now calls for the expulsion from this jurisdiction of a number of officials and operatives currently attached to the embassy of Russia in Ireland. The staff complement of the Russian embassy in Ireland should align with the complement of staff assigned to the Irish embassy in Moscow.”