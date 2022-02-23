Legal professional arrested as gardaí probe if row over dog led to shooting on farmland outside Tallaght

Man fighting for his life as detectives suspect that a verbal altercation led to a catastrophic wounding

Gardai at the scene of the shooting at Kiltalown Lane in Tallaght. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A 36-year-old man was fighting for his life last night after being shot in the head during a farmland row over a dog.

A well-known legal professional is being questioned about the shooting, after being arrested at the scene.

The injured man has been named locally as Keith Conlon from Kiltalown Park, in Tallaght, which is located close to where he was shot yesterday.

Mr Conlon is understood to be a dog breeder.

Officers believe Mr Conlon, along with possibly two other men, were in fields in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght when “an issue arose over a dog running free”.

Initial reports were that the dog was shot dead; last night officers recovered the body of an animal.

Gardaí believe the dog fled after being shot but later died.

Detectives are working on the theory that “a follow-up interaction” which happened after a verbal altercation between the legal professional and Mr Conlon, resulted in Mr Conlon being shot in the head and suffering catastrophic wounds.

He remained in a critical condition in Tallaght University Hospital last night with concerns for his life as family members gathered at the facility.

It is understood a legally held handgun was used and this weapon has been recovered by gardaí.

After the incident, emergency services were notified and a man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí at the scene.

He was being questioned last night at Tallaght garda station, where he can be held for up to three days.

“There was no attempt for anyone to flee the scene and people co-operated with gardaí when they arrived,” a source said.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau arrived on scene after 2pm to carry out a forensic examination.

Senior gardaí also attended throughout the day and spoke with investigators, while officers carried out searches of the lands and farmland on site.

The land is located on a site off Kiltalown Lane, which is a laneway running up from the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght.

At around 2pm a garda bus was brought on site and left a short time later with a group of civilians.

Friends of Mr Conlon also visited the area following the shooting.

The men, who did not give their names, told the Irish Independent there had been an exchange of words prior to the incident.

They claimed the man was shot in the side of the head, and made other allegations which could not be confirmed last night.

The men said their friend’s lurcher dog, historically associated with poaching but in modern times also a companion dog, was shot.

Dozens of officers have been assigned to work on the case, but gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation.

There are a number of farm safety notices at the property warning “no shooting” is allowed at the farm and “unauthorised entry is prohibited”, along with other notifications including a sign saying dogs are not allowed on the land.

Local people said farmers operating in the Blessington Road area have become increasingly “frustrated and annoyed” in recent times about people trespassing on their lands.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O’Connor, who visited the site, said he was shocked by the shooting.

“We should be concerned about the man that is in serious condition in Tallaght hospital,” he said.

“It is very sad and it will cause a lot of shock and upset in the general Tallaght area, as any shooting would.

“As a public representative, I want to appeal to people to co-operate with the Tallaght gardaí who are investigating it.”

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious shooting incident that occurred at a premises in the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght, Co Dublin on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who may have been the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght to come forward.”