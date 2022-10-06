Leo Varadkar admits original Northern Ireland Protocol agreement was a ‘little too strict’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted the Northern Ireland Protocol agreement was a “little too strict” when it was originally designed.

Mr Varadkar said the protocol was working despite it not being fully implemented, adding it demonstrates there is room for "further flexibility for some changes".

Speaking in Dublin, he aid: "We should not forget that the protocol is working. It was designed to prevent a hard border between north and south, and there is no hard border between north and south.

"It was designed to protect the integrity of the single market and it has, and also the Northern Ireland economy is outperforming the rest of the UK economically.

"But one thing that I would concede is that perhaps the protocol, as it was originally designed, was a little too strict.

"The protocol has not been fully implemented and yet it is still working.

"I think that, you know, demonstrates that there is some room for further flexibility for some changes that hopefully would make it acceptable to all sides."

Technical talks over the protocol will be held on Thursday as both the UK and EU attempt to bridge a gap over the row.

Mr Varadkar said there is now a “window of opportunity”.

"That would be very beneficial for Ireland and Northern Ireland because it would allow us to get the Executive up and running, and could be helpful for Britain as well in economic terms,” he added.

The country's deputy minister also welcomed Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker's recent comments about his previous "ferocious" stance on Brexit but said it would remain to be seen if they would prove to be significant.

"It remains to be seen what the significance of them are, but they are very welcome comments and would agree with the Taoiseach on that," he added.