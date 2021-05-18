Lesley Roy takes to stage for Ireland in first Eurovision semi-final

Coverage of the competition is airing on the BBC.

Lesley Roy, who is bidding to win Eurovision for Ireland (PA)

Irish entry Lesley Roy has taken to the stage for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer-songwriter gave an energetic performance of her song Maps.

Singing in bare feet, Roy appeared alongside an elaborate backdrop of moving paper cut-outs.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the live audience in Rotterdam.

Russian entry Manizha gave an eye-catching performance of her song Russian Woman, which focused on female empowerment.

The rapper came on stage in a large, multicoloured dress before emerging from the garment in a red boiler suit.

Australian entry Montaigne performed her song Technicolour remotely after being unable to travel to Rotterdam for the competition.

Slovenia, Sweden and Lithuania are among the other countries that were represented on stage during the first semi-final.

Coverage of the competition is airing on BBC Four.

Rylan Clark-Neal had been due to present the programme, however he was replaced by Sara Cox because of illness.

During the BBC Four coverage, San Marino entry Senhit confirmed in an interview that she will be joined by US rapper Flo Rida for the second semi-final on Thursday.

The UK is among five countries which automatically gets a place in the final of the competition.

Viewers in the UK will not be able to vote until the second semi-final.

Last year’s Eurovision was cancelled due to the pandemic.