Lidl Ireland investigating incident involving security guards outside Dublin store

Lidl Ireland has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances of an incident involving security guards who were working at one of its Dublin outlets.

The German-headquartered retailer was speaking in response to videos showing the incident which are circulating on social media.

The videos show an incident that took place between a plain clothes man and two men who are wearing security uniforms on last Thursday evening, on the public footpath outside the Lidl store.

It is understood both men were working at the Lidl store on Talbot Street and the company has confirmed that the security guards were “responding to an incident in store with a customer”.

The footage shows both security guards trying to restrain the plain clothes man before blows are exchanged between all three.

In the ensuing scuffle, a number of glass bottles fall out of the man’s shopping bags and the two security guards proceeded to hit the man with fists before he is knocked to the ground.

A number of onlookers can be seen in the video and several people are heard telling the security guards to stop hitting the man and to call the gardaí.

One bystander can be heard saying, “you’ve no right to beat him”.

The man who was knocked to the ground was then held by one of the security guards who can be heard saying, “Who’s the boss?”

In response, the man swung at the security guard with a closed fist and said, “get off me”.

The video then shows one of the security guards kicking the man in the head. The man appeared to be knocked unconscious with the single leg strike.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “Security were responding to an incident in store with a customer. This is currently being investigated further.

“Please note that security is provided to Lidl on a contracted basis.”

Lidl confirmed that the company which has the security contract for its Talbot Street outlet is Lodge Services Ltd, which has an address at Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Lodge Services have not responded to requests for comment from Independent.ie.

Gardaí have no record of the incident.