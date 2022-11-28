Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Christmas tree issue due to NI Protocol, says DUP councillor

The Northern Ireland Protocol may be to blame for a local council being unable to bring in a Christmas tree from Great Britain, a DUP councillor has said.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) received only one tender — from the Republic of Ireland — after calling for firms to offer to supply one.

The council awarded an almost £18,000 contract to a Co Kerry firm.

The NI Protocol, which prevents certain items, such as plants, being easily exported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, allows for the free travel of goods across the Irish border.

DUP leisure committee member Jonathan Craig said: “The fact that the council had only one tender for natural Christmas trees this year, I would not rule out the NI Protocol as having a negative impact on other competition from within the other UK regions.

“We would normally have sourced Christmas trees from other regions of the UK if we could not have found them in Northern Ireland.

“The amount of paperwork that is being forced on imports to Northern Ireland from the UK mainland has probably meant that producers of Christmas trees there have simply thought that it was just not worth bothering to tender for the contract.

“We as a council are now actively looking at generating an amount of our own permanent supply of trees in the district, where they can grow in a natural environment all year round on the very site they will be displayed on at Christmas. It will work in some areas, but not in others.

“There will be some need to maintain the trees; however I believe that it will be economically viable and provide a reliable and cheaper option in the future.”

The recent November full council meeting approved the seasonal contract being signed to the Killarney Christmas Tree Farm, Co Kerry, for “procurement of civic and community harvested Christmas trees”.

A LCCC spokesperson said: “Only one company completed a submission and was awarded the contract. The current contract is for one year with an option to extend. The cost for 2022 is £17,970.”