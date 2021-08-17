ONE of Ireland's spookiest homes, a vast mansion with 97 windows that is said to have hosted the devil, has been sold.

Loftus Hall in Fethard-on-Sea, Co Wexford, sits on 63 acres with direct access to the beach, has 22 bedrooms, and has accommodated film crews attracted by its spoky setting.

Having been on the market for a year, Loftus Hall has been sold to an unnamed buyer.

The devil remains in the detail as to what the buyer plans for the house that occupies a prominent position near Hook Lighthouse.

Owner Aidan Quigley, who bought the house in 2011 for €625,000, said he endured his decade as custodian, working at the property.

“We can confirm that Loftus Hall is sold. This is my last day in the hall. I have to reflect on ten very happy years here,” Mr Quigley said.

He paid tribute to his staff and thanked everyone who supported his business over the years.

The Hall's haunted reputation dates back to 1766 and an earlier residence, Redmond Hall, on the same site. Lord Tottenham, who had married Anne Loftus, lived there.

There are many versions of the tale which takes place on a dark and stormy night when a stranger came calling and he and Tottenham’s daughter, Lady Anne, spent hours playing cards together in the Tapestry Room.

During a game she is said to have bent down to retrieve a fallen card only to spy cloven hooves at the end of the stranger's legs. She screamed, prompting the stranger to disappear through the ceiling in a puff of smoke. Lady Anne never recovered and after her death the house became haunted.

The house originally went on the market at €2.5m, having traded for some years as an after-dark tourist attraction with ghostly goings-on.