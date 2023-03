Murder and double suicide planned in advance, gardaí believe

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadgh O’Sullivan, and his two sons, Diarmuid and Mark, were found (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardaí believe that a woman and her eldest son were deliberately lured back to an isolated Cork farm, for a murder-double suicide which had been carefully pre-planned by her husband and youngest son.