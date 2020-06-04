Madeleine McCann: Night she disappeared we saw speeding truck and suspicious characters, but police never asked, recalls journalist

On the night Madeleine McCann disappeared, journalist John McGee was staying away with his family just a couple of hundred yards from the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz. In an extensive piece written to mark the 10th anniversary of the mystery in 2017, he recalls witnessing a string of suspicious incidents and how at no stage did the local police attempt to interview him. He eventually felt compelled to give a statement to gardai. Here is his story:

Madeleine McCann (PA)

John McGee Thu 4 Jun 2020 at 11:39