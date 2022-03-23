Man (20s) charged in connection with fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd in Dublin

A man (20s) has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd in Finglas on Saturday.

The man, who was initially arrested by gardaí on Monday, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

Tributes have been paid to mother of five Sandra Boyd, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound following the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene, and she was rushed to the Mater Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A significant investigation has been launched, and it is understood gardaí believe a firearm was discharged inside the property resulting in Ms Boyd being accidentally shot.

A firearm, understood to be a handgun, was recovered by investigators and has been sent for ballistics tests.

Sandra Boyd was originally from the Finglas area and the mother to four boys and an infant girl, with locals expressing their shock at the tragedy.

Friends on social media also described her as “one of a kind” and “a diamond” while revealing their heartbreak at her killing.

One person wrote online: “I’m just lost for words. Absolutely heartbroken for you and your family Sandra Boyd. You were a diamond. Look over your babies and family at this devastating time. RIP beautiful."

Another post said: “Absolutely shocking news. What kind of world are we living in. Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in peace Sandra, you truly were one of a kind. Look down on your kids and your family.”