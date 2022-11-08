Man (30s) found dead in Ballyfermot and woman (40s) in custody after suspected stabbing

A man has been found dead in Ballyfermot, Dublin, after suffering an apparent stab wound.

Gardaí this morning said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Shortly after 2.30am, gardaí and other emergency services attended at a flat in the Claddagh Court area, where the man aged in his late 30s was found.

He was treated at the scene, but pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested and is being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The body of the man remains at the scene, which is being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.