Man (30s) to appear in court after garda car rammed in Donegal

Five people were arrested in Donegal yesterday after a garda car was rammed and a police firearm discharged.

One detective was injured and hospitalised after a vehicle failed to stop for gardai outside Donegal town. Officers came across a vehicle driving dangerously at 1.30pm near Tullyearl carrying five people and signalled for it to stop. But it sped away and during a pursuit rammed a garda vehicle before it went off the road and crashed nearby.

The driver fled and a foot chase ensured. It's understood a shot was fired from a garda firearm but did not cause any injuries. The driver was held in a nearby field after a brief struggle.

Five people, three men and two women, were arrested.

The four passengers have since been released while the driver, a man aged in his 30s, was in custody last night. He will appear in court today.