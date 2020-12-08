Man (40s) arrested in Keane Mulready Woods murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods earlier this year have made a third arrest.

The 17-year-old was abducted, killed and dismembered in January before his remains were dumped across different parts of Dublin.

His murder shocked the nation and has been linked to an ongoing feud in the Drogheda area between two criminal gangs.

This morning gardaí arrested a man in his 40s as part of the investigation into the gruesome killing.

The suspect is currently being held at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The man can be held for a period of up to seven days before he is either charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This morning’s arrest is the third made by gardaí investigating the Mulready Woods murder, who was last seen on January 12 before his body parts were discovered in a sports bag in Coolock the following day.

In February a 39-year-old Drogheda criminal was arrested and quizzed for several hours before being released without charged.

The man is suspected of being involved in luring Mulready Woods to the house where detectives believe he was murdered, as well as being linked to a car in which parts of the teenager’s remains were found in Drumconrdra, Dublin, on January 14.

A second man aged in his 50s was also arrested in February and has since been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder.

Detectives also suspect that Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor (36) was directly involved in the teen’s murder.

However Lawlor, also suspected of involvement in several other murders and gun attacks, was himself shot dead in Belfast earlier this year.

Robbie Lawlor

Commenting on the most recent arrest, a Garda spokesman said: “A man in his 40s has been arrested this morning, Tuesday 8th December 2020, as part of the investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

“He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Drogheda Garda station. He can be held for up to 7 days.”