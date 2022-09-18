Man (40s) trapped in cave in Co Mayo has been rescued

A man (40s) trapped in a sea cave in Co Mayo since yesterday has been rescued this afternoon, after a major operation swung into operation.

He was airlifted to a local hospital, but was able to walk onto the aircraft. There was a great sense of relief amongst the on-lookers who clapped as it emerged he was safe.

The man was winched up the cliff face by rescuers and then walked onto the coast guard helicopter.

A spokesperson for Malin Head Coast Guard had confirmed that the man was safely out of the cave, and Rescue Helicopter 118 had attended the scene.

The rescue brought an end to the ordeal of the man who had been trapped on a ledge in the cave for 21 hours as the sea surged and ebbed below him.

As a coastguard helicopter lifted off from Downpatrick Head en route to hospital with the man – said to be reasonably well and in good spirits – a small group of his friends, some punching the air with delight, celebrated the good news.

He was taken from the cave around 3.40pm and was able to walk a short distance, according to Agatha Hurst, press officer with Ballyglass RNLI lifeboat.

With an ambulance standing by, the casualty had his medical condition assessed before the helicopter took off with him to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

At low tide, just after 3pm, the joyful news emerged that the trapped man had been extricated, and was safe and well – apart from cold and hunger. Rescuers speculated that the casualty might have succumbed to hypothermia were it not for the fact that he had been wearing a wet suit.

Garda Supt Gabriel Moran briefed reporters on the positive outcome to the lengthy rescue operation which involved Garda divers, members of the Irish Cave Rescue unit, Ballyglass RNLI lifeboat, members of the Irish Coastguard, gardai as well as local civilian volunteers including fishermen.

Supt Moran explained that rescuers were able to keep in contact with the man throughout the long hours of darkness, shining a light into the cave and verbally reassuring him that help was on the way, but would take some time until the tide receded.

He had earlier today been described as being “in good spirits” as the major rescue operation got underway. Gardaí and emergency services had remained at the scene of the operation in the Downpatrick Head area.

Rescuers had been hopeful that a low tide around mid-afternoon would enable them to safely extricate the man, who has been trapped overnight in a sea cave close to Downpatrick Head in north Mayo.

Rescue teams, which include members of the Irish Cave Rescue unit, were standing by to attempt the rescue when the tide will be at its lowest.

Speaking earlier today to Independent.ie prior to the rescue, Michael Hurst, Ballyglass Coastguard said: “It has been a long night for him.

“He is in good spirits. The lifeboats are doing a check on him every half an hour.

“They call into him, and he is able to acknowledge they are there and is able to move his arms and legs.

“He is high up. He is about three metres up in the cave so he is dry. He is very lucky.

“But it’s a case of he is so close, but yet so far.

“We have to ensure the safety of everyone.

“He was with a female partner, and from what we know they were kayaking in the area and decided on low water to walk around the cliffs.

“On very low water you can walk around the cliffs and people often get photos there.

“It was just a freak wave.

“He is an experienced cave rescuer himself he knows the area and the conditions. They just got caught in a freak wave.

“There were kayakers there who managed to grab her but unfortunately, he was pushing into the cave and was unable to come out.

A number of Coast Guard Units were at the scene along with the RNLI Lifeboat from Ballyglass, the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter from Sligo, Mayo County Fire Service, Civil Defence and Irish Cave Rescue.

A spokesperson for Malin Head Coast Guard said it was tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard had said the situation has been ongoing since it received an initial alert on Saturday afternoon.

“The rescue coordination sub centre at Malin Head is currently coordinating in collaboration with the other emergency services a rescue operation for a male trapped within a cave at Downpatrick Head on the North Mayo coast,” the spokesperson had said earlier.

Garda Superintendent Gabriel Moran explained at the rescue scene earlier today that the pair got into difficulties when they were swept off a ledge by a wave surge last evening.

“The male managed to get onto a ledge where he has remained overnight.

“We have been able to maintain contact with him overnight and throughout this morning.”