Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran

Lee Byer will appear before magistrates on Friday.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear before magistrates on Friday over the killing of Mr O’Halloran, who was stabbed in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Co Clare in the west of Ireland, was a passionate musician and “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media shows Mr O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Byer will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

Police said Mr O’Halloran’s family have been informed and “have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time”.

It comes after officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the pensioner was stabbed in Western Avenue at about 4pm before managing to travel around 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in “deep shock and sadness”.

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago,” he said.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran, an ex-constituent, telling GB News “Tom was a real local character” and a “sweet, lovely man”.