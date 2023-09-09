Man and teenage boy injured after train collides with vehicle

A man and a teenage boy have been injured after a train and car collided at an unattended level crossing on a rural road in Co Mayo.

The adult male driver and teenage male front-seat passenger were airlifted to Galway University Hospital where their condition is stable.

The vehicle and Irish Rail, Dublin Heuston to Westport service collided at Garryredmond, Claremorris.

An Garda Siochana and emergency services remain at the scene and are currently liaising with the family of the occupants of the vehicle.

Gardai also worked in conjunction with Irish Rail to facilitate passengers to continue their journey.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station, citing reference PR20329/2023.