Man and woman killed in house fire in County Cavan

A man in his 50s and woman in her 80s have been killed in a house fire in County Cavan.

Gardai were alerted to the fire in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan shortly before 2.00am on Sunday morning.

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, and a post mortem is due to take place.

The scene of the fire is currently being preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and inquiries are ongoing.