Man arrested after three people from Newry killed in Co Louth crash

A man has been arrested after three people from Newry, including a mother and son, were killed in a crash in Co Louth in the early hours of Saturday.

Mary (80s) and Kevin Faxton (50s) were killed in the two vehicle crash alongside Bryan Magill (20s).

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the crash. He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station and investigations are continuing.

The crash took place on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Ravensdale, north of Dundalk.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.15am.

Mary and Kevin Faxton, travelling in the first car, and Mr Magill were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s travelling in the second car with Mr Magill was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

It is understood all three deceased lived in the Bessbrook area of Newry.

Seven people have died on roads in the Republic of Ireland this weekend following the crash in Louth and others in Monaghan, Cavan and Galway.

Newry and Armagh MLA Conor Murphy said the deaths were "devastating".

"Every loss of life on our roads is a tragedy but the impact on families, friends and entire communities after an incident like this cannot be underestimated," the Sinn Fein Finance Minister said.

Local SDLP councillor Michael Savage said the deaths were "terrible news" and offered his thoughts and prayers to the families involved.

Mr Magill was heavily involved in the local football scene and his current club Archiview United paid tribute on Facebook.

"All at the club are heartbroken by the untimely death of one of our top men Bryan (bru) Magill," a spokesperson said.

"Bru will always be remembered by all of us as a gentleman!

"Sleep easy our kid! Shout at us from above!"

Newry Celtic Football Club also paid tribute to Mr Magill.

"Everyone at Newry Celtic are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our former player and friend Bryan “Bru” Magill," the post read.

"The club would like to extend their deepest sympathies to his family at this devastating loss."

Emergency services and Gardai the scene of a collision at Carrickcarnan on the N1 Dundalk Co Louth.

The crash site and cars involved were examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers.

Investigating Gardai are appealing for information and particularly to road users who may have camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information should contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.