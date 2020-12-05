Man arrested and drugs found after cross-border chase

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on road traffic and drugs offences after a cross-border chase on Saturday morning.

The arrest came as the PSNI and Garda announced a cross-border operation targeting criminals and drink-drivers over the Christmas period.

Operation Season's Greetings will see PSNI officers across border counties working alongside Garda colleagues.

Starting on Saturday, it will take place day and night over the coming weeks.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn met with colleagues from An Garda Siochana on the Tyrone/Monaghan Border this morning as part of Op Season’s Greetings.

Shortly after 10:15am on Saturday morning it was reported that a vehicle failed to stop for for gardai at the Fermanagh/Cavan border.

The vehicle then made off towards the Derrylin Road area, when a stinger was deployed by officers.

Specially trained officers then carried out a pursuit, as the vehicle continued to travel along the Inishmore road before a further stinger was deployed and the vehicle stopped at the Drumeer Road area of Lisbellaw.

The man was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A Controlled drug, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and other motoring offences.

Following his arrest a search was carried out at a residential premises in the Fermanagh area and suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £23,000 were recovered and taken away for further forensic examinations.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and other drugs offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said the arrest was "yet another example that highlights the success of our partnership with An Garda Siochana in tackling crime along the border area".

"Officers were in the area, as part of Op Season’s Greetings, and has resulted in collaborative working between both police services to arrest a man for drugs and road traffic offences.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 432 05/12/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”