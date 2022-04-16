Man arrested as 1.75m euro of cocaine seized

Gardai searched a vehicle in Clondalkin, near Dublin, on Friday evening.

Gardai have seized cocaine worth 1.75 million euro during an operation near Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, officers arrested a man in Clondalkin on Friday evening.

It came as officers stopped a vehicle on St Cuthbert’s Road at about 5.30pm and conducted a search of it, during which 25kg of cocaine was found.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested and he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.