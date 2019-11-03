Man arrested following death of a child in Limerick

A man has been arrested in Limerick following the death of a child, Irish police have said (PA Archive)

A man has been arrested in Limerick following the death of a child.

The boy’s body was discovered at a house in the Ballynanty area of the city at around 7pm on Sunday.

Irish police said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have launched an investigation into “all of the circumstances of his death”.

A Garda spokesman said a man aged in his 20s was arrested “following a fatal assault”.

The scene has been sealed of ahead of a forensic and technical examination.

The Garda spokesman added: “The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”

