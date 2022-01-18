Man arrested in relation to Ashling Murphy murder investigation

The suspect can be held for questioning at Tullamore Garda Station for 24 hours

Ashling Murphy who was killed while jogging along a canal bank in Tullamore pictured on her Graduation Day. Photo by Steve Humphreys

A man has been arrested in relation to the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The Irish Independent understands he was detained by detectives at a Dublin hospital shortly after 11am while the funeral of the 23-year-old was taking place in her home village of Mountbolus, Co Offaly.

The suspect was brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he will be interviewed there by specialist officers this afternoon.

A garda statement said the man has been arrested “on suspicion of murder”.

He had been in hospital since Thursday where he received treatment for a number of injuries, some of which are believed to be self-inflicted.

He can be held for 24 hours, excluding periods required for rest or medical treatment.

The man, aged in his 30s, had lived in the Tullamore area with his family including young children for several years.

He is understood to have lived in a number of other European countries before coming to Ireland.

A property linked to the suspect near Tullamore was sealed off at the weekend and searched by gardaí.

Another house in Crumlin in south Dublin, which he is understood to have visited after the murder, was sealed off and searched by gardai on Friday.

Officers have spoken to a number of family members and close associates of the suspect.

Apart from detailed interaction with people well known to him here, gardaí have made enquiries with international police agencies to determine if he has a criminal record in other countries which he lived in before moving to Ireland.

Ashling was murdered on January 12 while exercising along a popular walkway in broad daylight.

The 23-year-old had been jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal, known as Fiona’s Way in memory of missing woman Fiona Pender.

Ashling’s funeral took place today at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus.

Yesterday, gardaí said “significant progress” had been made in the case.

They continue to appeal for information about the murder including about “a man dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners”.

Officers have already gathered CCTV images of this man and sources say that it is suspected that he was in the Grand Canal area for a number of hours before Ashling was murdered.

A bottle bank was yesterday removed from a carpark around one kilometre from the murder scene. The area was sealed off and the bottle bank was taken away for forensic examination.

“Any item or items which may be of interest to the investigation team could be contained in the bottle bank. The carpark is covered by CCTV cameras,” a source told the Irish Independent.