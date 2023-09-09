Man arrested over fatal collision

Kathleen Furlong was killed in a road traffic collision in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Friday (Garda Handout)

A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to a road traffic collision that led to the death of an elderly woman in Tallaght, Dublin.

Kathleen Furlong, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision that occurred at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road on Friday morning.

The car involved initially failed to remain at the scene, but was later identified and recovered by gardai.

Fatalities on Irish roads in 2023 are up significantly on recent years, with 25 deaths in August alone.

The man arrested on Saturday is currently being detained in a Garda station in the South Dublin area.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road on Saturday between 10.30am and 11.15am are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, citing reference PR20328/2023