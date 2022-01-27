Man charged after body taken to Carlow post office in bid to claim pension

A man in his 30s has been charged over an incident involving the body of an elderly man which was taken to a post office in Co Carlow last Friday.

Gardai said the man is scheduled to appear at a special sitting in Kilkenny District Court on Thursday morning.

A second man who was arrested by Gardai over the incident has been released from custody while a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Peadar Doyle, 66, was taken to a post office on the Staplestown Road last Friday by two men.

It has been alleged that an attempt was made by the men to claim his pension.

It was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.

However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident, which has generated significant attention across Ireland and beyond.

Gardai had earlier arrested two men, aged in their 30s in Carlow on Wednesday morning.