Man charged after pensioner, 89, dies after ‘attack’ at Cork hospital

The incident happened at Mercy University Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s has been charged after an alleged attack at a Cork hospital led to an elderly patient dying.

The pensioner has been named as Matthew Healy, 89.

The alleged attack happened in the early hours of Sunday at Mercy University Hospital.

The arrested man is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.

He was in garda custody on Monday night.