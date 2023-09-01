Man dies after being hit by bus

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination and road closures were in place (PA)

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Dublin.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 20s, was struck by the bus at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, 126 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

The collision happened at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

His remains have been removed to the city morgue at Whitehall.

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination and road closures were in place on Friday morning at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area on Thursday night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm is asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.