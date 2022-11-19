Man dies ‘after crashing car he stole while teenage girl was sitting in it’

The girl was badly hurt.

The man, in his 30s, took the car from Green Street, Kilkenny, at about 3.30pm on Friday, a Garda spokesman said (Ronin/Alamy/PA)

A man has died after crashing a car he stole while a teenage girl was sitting in it in Co Kilkenny, police said.

The man, in his 30s, took the car from Green Street, Kilkenny, at about 3.30pm on Friday, a Garda spokesman said.

He collided with a second car on the N77 between Kilkenny and Ballyragget at around 3.55pm.

He was pronounced dead in hospital, while the girl was taken to Waterford University Hospital after being badly hurt.

Three people in the second car – two men and a woman, all in their 40s – were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai want those with camera footage of the theft or crash, or any information, to get in touch by calling Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.