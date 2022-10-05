Man dies and another person seriously injured following stabbing incident in Kerry

One person is dead and a second has suffered serious injuries after a violent incident in Kerry.

A man has died following a suspected stabbing while a second individual is understood to be receiving treatment for serious injuries after an incident outside Tralee on Wednesday morning.

Gardai are investigating whether the incident is in any way linked to a funeral which was taking place in the south west over recent days.

Initial reports are that the deceased had suffered critical stab injuries following a confrontation between a group of men.

The alarm was raised and Gardai raced to the scene.

One man was discovered critically injured.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, it is understood he died before he could be transferred to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The area where the suspected stabbing occurred has been sealed off pending an examination by forensic experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

It occurred in Tralee town just off the Castleisland Road and close to the UHK campus.

Gardai will also examine CCTV security camera footage from premises in the general Tralee area to determine movements to and from the area where the fatal assault is understood to have taken place.

The assistance of the State Pathologist's Office has been requested and a full post mortem examination will now be conducted at UHK.

The second individual injured is understood to be in a serious condition and receiving emergency medical treatment at UHK.

Initial indications are that the deceased is from the north Kerry area.

Gardai are currently trying to determine who was in the area at the time of the violent assault.

It is believed that a large group of people may have been in the area at the time.