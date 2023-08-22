Man dies and passenger injured after car hits wall in Co Kilkenny

A man has died and a passenger has been injured after the car they were travelling in struck a wall in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Clomantagh, Freshford at around 1.30am.

The driver, a man aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem is due to take place.

The passenger, a man aged in his early 40s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries, which are not life threatening.

The road has been closed as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday, are asked to make the footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.