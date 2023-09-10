Man dies following serious assault in Westport

Peter McDermott was treated at Mayo University Hospital but died on Sunday (Garda/PA)

A man aged in his 60s has died following a serious assault that took place in Westport, Co Mayo.

Peter McDermott, originally from Co Leitrim, was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He received treatment at Mayo University Hospital but died on Sunday evening.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Earlier on Sunday, a man aged in his 20s who was arrested as part of the investigation was released from custody.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1am and 2am on Saturday September 9 and who may have camera footage including dash cam are asked to make this available to investigating gardai.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Garda citing reference PR20332/2023.