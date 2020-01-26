Man dies in Cavan apartment building fire

An investigation is underway after a man died in an apartment building fire in Cavan on Saturday night.

Gardai and emergency services attended the blaze shortly before 8pm off Main Street in Cavan town.

The man, who is believed to be in his forties, was discovered in one of the apartments when the fire was brought under control.

Two other adults and a child were rescued from the building and treated for smoke inhalation at Cavan General Hospital.

Two firemen were also treated for minor injuries, it is understood.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.