Man dies in lorry crash in Monaghan

A man has died after a lorry tanker veered off the road in Co Monaghan.

The crash occurred at around 7.20am on Tuesday morning in Knockaconny.

The man, aged in his 60s, was the driver of the lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai believe that the tanker veered off the road, before ending up in a ditch.

The man’s body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for a post-mortem examination.

The N12 road at Knockaconny remains closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.