Man in his 20s dies after being shot multiple times in north Dublin

The scene of the shooting on Clonshaugh Avenue in Coolock on November 24. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A man has died after being shot multiple times in Dublin.

The man, in his 20s, was left in a serious condition after he was shot on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area in the north of the city.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they worked on the shooting victim. Two ambulances were seen leaving the area a short time later. The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said: "I was deeply concerned to hear of the shooting this evening in the Clonshaugh area. I condemn this wanton violence.

"I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Síochána and assist them with their investigation."

Gardai and members of the armed response unit sealed off a section of Clonshaugh Avenue between Clonshaugh Crescent and Clonshaugh Heights. Gardai could be seen patrolling the crime scene as the investigation into the shooting got under way.

Gardai said that at around 5.15pm they, along with emergency services, were called to the scene of a shooting incident on Clonshaugh Avenue.

"On arrival, a man in his early 20s was discovered with a number of apparent gunshot wounds," said the gardai.

"The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing."

Arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.