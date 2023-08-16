Man in his 20s dies after reportedly falling from truck

Garda collision investigators were requested at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 20s has died from his injuries after reportedly falling from a truck during the course of his work in Co Carlow.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Gardai remained at the scene in the College Green estate of Carlow on Wednesday evening.

Access to a number of houses in the area has been disrupted but there are no road closures.

Forensic collision investigators have been requested and the Health and Safety Authority, which investigates workplace injuries, has also been notified.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, including those with camera footage and those who were in the area between 1.15pm and 1.45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow garda station on 059 913 6620, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.