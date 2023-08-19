Man in his 20s killed in road collision in Wicklow

A man in his 20s has died in a collision in Co Wicklow.

The incident involving a single vehicle occurred in Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum, at approximately 1am on Saturday morning.

The passenger of the car, in his mid 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver of the car was taken to St Vincent’s hospital Dublin.

He is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area on Saturday morning between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, citing reference PR20177/2023.