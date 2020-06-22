Man is held over 'samurai sword' murder of his wife in Dublin home

Jean Eagers and her husband William, who is now in Garda custody

A popular mum-of-two has been killed in a suspected samurai sword attack in her suburban home in the Republic.

Jean Eagers (57) died of her wounds after the incident at the Willow Wood Grove estate in Clonsilla, north Dublin.

Her husband William (60) has been arrested after a dramatic stand-off with gardai.

Saddened neighbours told of how the peace of their mature estate was shattered at around 11am yesterday when Jean's son, who is in his 20s, ran from the house shouting for help and for someone to call gardai.

Moments later armed officers arrived at the house and a confrontation took place with William, known as Billy, who was still inside.

Neighbours described the sequence of events when members of the Garda armed support unit, district detective unit and local units arrived.

"There were armed gardai at the door shouting who they were and telling him to open the door, but he was shouting at them: 'Put down your weapons, there's nobody coming in here'. And so there was a bit of a stand-off," said one woman.

"Then the gardai broke a pane of glass in the living room window and threw in two flash grenades, and when they went off there was two bangs and flashes and then the gardai burst into the house. A short while later they came out with Billy in handcuffs with blood on his head. Nobody could believe what was going on."

Gardai and members of the technical bureau were at the scene yesterday afternoon carrying out a forensic examination.

Sources said a long samurai-style sword was recovered from the scene.

Local gardai also carried out house-to-house enquiries throughout the estate.

The victim's body was removed for a post-mortem examination after an initial examination at the scene.

Neighbours watched on in disbelief as the morgue ambulance took the body away.

Gardai in Blanchardstown confirmed a woman received fatal injuries as a result of an incident at the house.

"A man has been arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station," said a Garda spokeswoman yesterday afternoon.