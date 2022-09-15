Man killed and one injured after being struck by train on Dublin to Belfast line

One man has died and a second man has been injured after they were hit by a train on the Dublin to Belfast line at Gormanston in Co Meath last night.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm and involved the 20.50 train from Connolly Station en route to Belfast.

The two men were on the tracks near Gormanston station as the train approached.

One man in his 20s died from the injuries he sustained, while the second man, who is in his 30s, received minor injuries.

The victim’s body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

The train line remained closed for a time after the incident and the train remained at the scene until shortly after midnight, but a full service resumed this morning after the initial investigation was completed.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are investigating the incident, and Irish Rail will carry out a separate investigation into the circumstances around the fatality.