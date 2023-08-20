Man killed in crash involving two e-scooters

A man in his 20s has been killed and two other people have been injured in a road crash involving two e-scooters in Co Louth.

The incident occurred late on Saturday on the Armagh Road in Dundalk and also involved a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, also in his 20s, was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene, while a third man of similar age was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with serious injuries.

The road was closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators.