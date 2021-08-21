Man killed in Limerick road crash

Gardai have appealed for information about the fatal collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road.

Gardai have appealed for information about a fatal road collision in Co Limerick (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his twenties has been killed in a road crash in Co Limerick.

Gardai are investigating the single-vehicle collision which occurred on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road at approximately 1am on Saturday.

A male passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

Another male passenger in his twenties was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, understood to be in his late teens, was arrested at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.