Man remains in critical condition after double shooting near airport

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the shooting.

Gardai at the scene of a shooting in Killeek Lane, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

One man remained in a critical condition on Friday night after a double shooting in north Dublin.

He was one of two men, both aged in their 30s, injured in the incident in St Margaret’s near Dublin Airport on Friday morning.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle at an industrial premises on Killeek Lane at around 11.30am when a lone gunman approached and fired several shots.

The gunman fled the scene in a vehicle driven by another man.

A forensic officer at the scene of the shooting in Killeek Lane (Brian Lawless/PA)

The victims were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital – one to Beaumount and one to Connolly Memorial.

The car suspected to have been involved of the attack – a black Citroen C4 reg 151D34526 – was later found on fire in Greenwood Avenue in Coolock.

Two men, also aged in their 30s, were detained around an hour after the shooting.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area of the shooting or the car’s discovery to come forward.